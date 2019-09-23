Juvenile detention facility teacher arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual relationship with underage inmate

(WHDH)– A former teacher at a Colorado juvenile detention facility was arrested Friday after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage inmate.

Christine Stastny, 32, was ordered held without bond on the charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to a post on the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s website.

Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and assigned to teach at the juvenile detention center.

The incident allegedly took place earlier this year.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

She is due to face a judge at a later date.

