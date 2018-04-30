Juvenile driver accused of killing woman and dog, injuring 2 in Medford pedestrian crash

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A juvenile accused of hitting three people with a car in Medford Sunday, killing one and leaving two hospitalized, is in police custody, officials said.

The boy was driving in the area of Spring and Emerald streets about 4:49 p.m. when he struck and killed a woman, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boy kept driving down Spring Street and hit two more people and a dog before slamming into a Citizens Bank on Yeoman’s Avenue, officials said. Those two people, a man and a woman, were rushed by ambulance to Mass General Hospital in Boston. The dog was killed.

The names of the driver and the victims’ have not been released. One victim was said to be in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

In a message on Twitter, Medford Mayor Stephanie M. Burke said, “My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved in this tragic event. The driver is in custody at the Medford Police Department. At this time it is an active investigation. As more information becomes available, we will make an additional statement.”

It’s not clear when the suspect will be arraigned, but Ryan’s office said he’ll face a juvenile court judge.

