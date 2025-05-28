BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile driver was killed and a passenger was injured in a stolen car crash in Bedford, N.H., early Wednesday, police said.

At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to 5 Clifford Ave. in Manchester after a food delivery driver’s Toyota Corolla was reported stolen, Manchester police said.

He told police he had left the vehicle unattended and that it was gone when he returned.

A Manchester police officer spotted the car about an hour later, traveling without headlights on Kenberma Street, the department said in a statement. Police chased the Toyota onto the highway after the driver sped away.

At around 2 a.m., state troopers found the Toyota crashed in Bedford, with the juvenile driver dead and the passenger suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

