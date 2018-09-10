Juvenile faces charges after allegedly making threat at Pembroke High School

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing criminal charges after making a threat Monday at Pembroke High School, police say.

The suspect, whose name was not released, made the threat about 10:30 a.m. on social media, according to police.

An investigation revealed the juvenile had no access to weapons.

Although the social media posts have been removed and there is no ongoing credible threat to students, Pembroke police say there will be an increased police presence at the school Tuesday morning.

In a statement Monday, Pembroke Public Schools said, “When investigating a threat at the school level, the administration follows the lead of the Pembroke Police. The first verification that is done is whether or not the student has a weapon with them or has access to a weapon as outlined in the threat. Once it has been determined that there is no immediate danger, the next steps of the investigation are handled by the police in conjunction with the school administration.”

School officials also thanked the students who brought the social media post to the attention of administrators, saying, “It is a testament to how well our ‘see something, say something’ program is working.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)