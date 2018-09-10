Juvenile faces charges after making threat at Pembroke High School

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile faces charges after making a threat Monday at Pembroke High School, Pembroke police say.

The suspect made the threat about 10:30 a.m. on social media, according to police.

Upon investigation, police found the juvenile had no access to weapons.

According to investigators, the social media posts have been removed and there is no ongoing credible threat.

There will be a police presence at the school Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Public Schools released a statement Monday, saying in part: “When investigating a threat at the school level, the administration follows the lead of the Pembroke Police. The first verification that is done is whether or not the student has a weapon with them or has access to a weapon as outlined in the threat. Once it has been determined that there is no immediate danger, the next steps of the investigation are handled by the police in conjunction with the school administration.

Any time a student is threatening harm to themselves or others, we have a multi-step process before a student is allowed to rejoin the school community.

I also want to take a moment and thank all of our students that brought this matter quickly to the attention of the school and the police. It is a testament to how well our “see something, say something” program is working.”

