MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A second student was taken into custody soon after and taken to Medford Police Department.

A shelter-in-place order for the school lasted about three hours so that an investigation could be conducted.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school faculty or students.

School officials are working with Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, the Medford School Department, Medford Fire Department, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.

There will be a visible police presence at Medford High School throughout the week.

