MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said.

Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which was driven by an 18-year-old man. The two vehicles made contact, causing the SUV to strike a guardrail and roll over, police said.

The SUV driver and passenger were ejected. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The car driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)