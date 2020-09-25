Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was hospitalized following a shooting in South Boston early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. transported the juvenile victim to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

There have been no word on any arrests.

No additional information has been released.

