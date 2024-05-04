NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is in policy custody after two people were stabbed on the Town Common in Northbridge on Saturday night, one of whom later died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on the Town Common around 9:30 p.m. found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The two victims were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where one of them died and the other remains in critical condition. The name of the person who died has not been released.

A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Investigators say the victims and suspect were known to each other.

No additional information was immediately available.

