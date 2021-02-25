Juvenile in custody after police chase ends with stolen car barreling into Randolph home

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been taken into custody after a car stolen at gunpoint barreled into a Randolph home during a police chase late Wednesday night, authorities said.

A state police K-9 Unit sergeant saw an Acura TL just before 10:30 p.m. that had been carjacked earlier that day at the Avon Walmart on Route 28, during which a silver handgun was shown, according to state police.

The sergeant pursued the carjacked vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a house at 605 North Main St.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, identified as a juvenile male, was taken into custody, state police said.

He had a minor laceration from the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

