BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is in police custody in connection with a domestic incident in Bourne on Friday that left two people injured, one seriously, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported incident in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road found the injured people and assisted in transporting them to the hospital.

Police say they are not seeking any other people in connection with the incident.

Residents in the area are being asked to avoid the road while the investigation unfolds.

No additional information was immediately available.

