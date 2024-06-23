DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday that left a juvenile hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the parking lot outside Five Below around 3 p.m. found a victim suffering from stab wounds, according to police. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

