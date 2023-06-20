MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A single-car crash on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea left a juvenile male dead and a 26-year-old man needing to be flown from the scene due to his injuries, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said its troopers, local police and firefighters were first called to the crash on Route 128 north at mile marker 51 around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

According to an MSP spokesperson, one occupant of the vehicle, a juvenile male, was found to be dead at the scene while another occupant, a 26-year-old man from Florida, was left with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed down in both directions for part of the morning so a medical helicopter could fly in and transport the 26 year old to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

The spokesperson said officials are still working to identify the juvenile victim and to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“[A] preliminary investigation suggests the 2009 Honda Civic, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the road to the right and rolled into the wood line,” state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a news release. “Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed to allow Medflight to land and transport the surviving victim. The scene was cleared at 8:54 AM.”

Procopio said the crash remains under investigation by the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

