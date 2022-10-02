HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and dirtbike in Hudson.

Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirtbike, which had another teen as a passenger.

According to officials, the driver of the dirtbike was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was evaluated and later transported to Elliot Hospital before being med-flighted to another hospital in Boston. The woman was reportedly not injured.

Neither the dirtbike driver nor the passenger were wearing a helmet, according to a press release from Hudson PD.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released; the investigation is ongoing.

