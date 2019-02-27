HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile was found dead after a home went up in flames in Hampton, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Thorwald Avenue around 1 a.m. could see flames and smoke billowing out of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online with the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)