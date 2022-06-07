NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile made threats of violence outside a Norfolk school Monday afternoon, leading staff members to usher all students inside.

According to the Norfolk Police and superintendent, at around 4 p.m. Monday outside the Freeman-Kennedy School, a staff member allegedly witnessed and overheard a juvenile male approach students outside the school and make threats of violence.

Staff immediately brought students inside and contacted police.

Police quickly identified the person who made the threats, and made contact with him and his parents. The juvenile is undergoing a medical evaluation.

An initial investigation determined that there were no imminent threats against the school or students, but the incident remains under active investigation by Norfolk Police. Criminal charges have not yet been filed, but are possible.

Norfolk Police will maintain a “visible presence” in and around the schools for the remaining week of the school year out of an abundance of caution, in addition to an existing school resource officer. Mental health staff will also be available for students and faculty support.

“We recognize in light of current events that this kind of incident can be frightening for students and their families, so I want to assure the entire Norfolk community that we are working closely with police in regard to this incident and ensuring our schools are both safe, and an environment where students can focus on learning instead of being fearful,” said Superintendent Ingrid Allardi. “We immediately took appropriate measures to respond when these threats were made today, and I want to commend the staff members who were involved for their efforts.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)