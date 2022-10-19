BOSTON (WHDH) - A boy is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.

Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.

“Upon arrival, the officers discovered a juvenile male suffering gunshot wounds,” said Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. “That juvenile male was taken to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.”

Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, but one home that police were investigating appeared to have several of its windows shot out

Another crime scene was established not far away, with evidence markers visible by a car.

A 7NEWS camera crew did spot a man being handcuffed and taken away, but according to the department, no arrests have been made yet.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the department at 617-343-4275 or use the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)