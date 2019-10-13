Juvenile seriously injured after ATV strikes telephone pole in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A male juvenile has been seriously injured after his ATV struck a telephone pole Sunday morning in Carver, police say.

Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. reporting a single ATV crash with injuries to a juvenile rider in the powerline area adjacent to 11 Richfield Circle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the male rider lost control of his ATV and then struck a telephone pole.

The male was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Carver police, Fire, and EMS all reported to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Carver Police Department.

No additional information has been released.

