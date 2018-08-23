Juvenile siblings face drug charges in Norwood

Police say two juvenile siblings were arrested in Norwood Thursday on charges of selling heroin and cocaine.

One was charged with seven counts of drug distribution, while the other was charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, according to a post on the Norwood Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say that undercover officers purchased heroin from the older juvenile, who is 17 years old, four times and bought cocaine from him three times.

On Thursday, following the final drug sale, the older juvenile was arrested on Broadway, according to police.

Police then executed a search warrant on the Five Star Wireless store on Washington Street near the corner of Cottage Street. There, they found more heroin and arrested the second juvenile, who is 16 years old.

The investigation revealed they were living in the rear of the building.