ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — A juvenile has been placed into custody after a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Lynncrest Court just before 4 p.m. found Navaeh Smallwood, 13, of St. Louis, suffering from an apartment gunshot wound, according to St. Louis County Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile suspect was apprehended.

Police are investigating the relationship between the suspect and victim but Navaeh’s great aunt told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the suspect was the girl’s boyfriend.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

