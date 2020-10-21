MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile was taken into custody after an investigation into attempted car break-ins led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a lighter-colored Honda CRV pulling up to cars with someone attempting to get in them in the area of 825 Montgomery St. around 9:40 p.m. soon located a vehicle matching the description and learned that it had been reported stolen out of Derry, according to Manchester police.

Officers approached the vehicle but it reportedly drove away.

A short police pursuit ensued but it was called off for safety reasons.

The vehicle was then located on Varney Street, still running but unoccupied.

A perimeter was established and officers located a juvenile matching the description the callers who reported the attempted car break-ins had given, police said.

He was taken into custody and later released to his mother.

No additional information was released.

