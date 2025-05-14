MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cell phone video shows a juvenile being taken into custody after police responded to Malden for reports of a driver mowing down bikes and skateboards near Mountain Avenue.

Mark Collins described the moments in Malden when an out-of-control driver whizzed past his apartment.

“[I thought] someone stole the car, because the back window was broken open, and no one would run over all the bikes,” said Collins.

Collins said he called police after seeing the driver drive over bikes and skateboards before crashing into a concrete wall and speeding down a fire lane, wedging the vehicle against a dumpster and taking off on foot.

The individual did not pull over during a traffic stop and then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Malden Police Department.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place protocol was ordered at the Early Learning Center at 257 Mountain Ave., police said.

SKY7-HD was above the scene just before 1 p.m., as police were searching the area.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)