EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a group of juveniles tried to break into the Easton Marketplace on Washington Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The windows of the storefront of a local event planning business were shattered, leaving the owner concerned.

“Everybody wants to do beautiful business in the town, that is what is kind of disturbing to me,” Natasha Clerger said, store owner.

Police say the juveniles didn’t get in and nothing was taken.

They also say they tried to break into a nearby gun shop. The store owner says he’s now taking extra precautions.

“Having to sleep here, thinking they were going to come back last night wasn’t fun,” Vinny Sudre said, gun store owner. “Sleeping on the floor, but now I am going to have to try and do that a little more often until we can get some cameras outside or a security guard to go around the building.”

Sudre wants to make sure everything he has is secure.

“I am still concerned with kids checking in the door,” Sudre said. “We deal with firearms here. We lock everything up in the safe after we close the shop because of that. If one of the firearms ends up in a criminals hands, that is not good for the community.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)