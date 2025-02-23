BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on assault and unarmed robbery charges following an alleged attack at the Macy’s at Downtown Crossing on Thursday.

Officers responded to a reported assault and battery in progress learned a group of five juveniles assaulted a victim inside the store and punched and kicked them multiple times.

Officers were provided a description of the group and that they fled toward the MBTA Redline train station.

After an investigation, a 14-year-old male was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. A 16-year-old male was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

