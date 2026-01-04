BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing criminal charges in connection with a carjacking at an AMC Theater in Braintree on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking around 6:30 p.m. spoke with the victim who said two people approached her vehicle and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t get out, according to Braintree police. They then fled in her vehicle, which contained wallets and other valuables.

About an hour later the vehicle was found unoccupied in Boston.

After an investigation two juvenile suspects have been identified and will be arraigned in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Braintree police said, “The Braintree Police Department would like to acknowledge the outstanding work of our officers and detectives, as well as the cooperation and willingness of witnesses to come forward and provide critical information. Crimes of this nature are often solved with the assistance and partnership of our community members.”

