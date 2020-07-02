Juveniles charged with setting building fire in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly setting a building on fire in Haverhill in June, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a fire on Railroad Street around 1:30 p.m. on June 22 found a small fire on the second floor of a structure, fire officials said.

The flames were quickly extinguished and investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to officials.

Two juvenile suspects were identified and are being summonsed for breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony and burning a building, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)