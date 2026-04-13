WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Webster Police Department is conducting an unattended death investigation into the death of a juvenile found injured in the area of School Street, officials said.

Investigators say initial reports indicate a juvenile pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation remains in its early stages.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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