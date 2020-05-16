K-9 helps officers make drug trafficking arrest in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in Tewksbury on Friday with the help of police K-9 Leo, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a well-being check on Andover Street found Aaron Gribbin, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire in a vehicle and were able to locate 133 bags of fentanyl, police said.

Gribbin, who appeared to be under the influence, was arrested for trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and for 2 counts of possession of a class E substance, police said.

Testosterone and sustanon were also seized from his vehicle, according to police.

He is being held on $5,000 cash bail as he awaits his arraignment, officials said. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Tewksbury for possession of a class B substance.

