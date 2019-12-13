EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A sheriff’s deputy K-9 helped track down a missing 75-year-old with dementia after their car was found in a marsh in Eastham on Friday morning.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a vehicle stuck in the mud off the roadway in the area of Hemenway Landing around 7:50 a.m. learned that the unoccupied car belonged to a Wellfleet resident who had been reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to Eastham police.

Authorities, including a K-9 unit from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, began searching for the missing person in the area of where the vehicle was located.

Barnstable County Sherriff’s Deputy Jason Bernardo and his K-9 partner Nick tracked the missing person for about 1.5 miles and located the individual kneeling in the mud in a marshy area, police said.

The Wellfleet resident was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was then towed from the marsh.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)