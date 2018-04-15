K-9 of fallen Yarmouth officer is back on his feet after being shot

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - On Sunday, the Yarmouth Police Department said the K-9 of fallen Officer Sean Gannon is back on his feet after being shot.

The K-9, Nero, was shot by 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, who also fatally shot Officer Gannon.

Latanowich was charged in Barnstable District Court Friday for the officer’s death. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

Latanowich, who has been labeled a “career criminal,” has more than 100 arrests for violent crimes that date back more than a decade.

Nero is on the road to recovery according to the Yarmouth Police Department, “The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department are proud to report that our beloved K9 NERO is back on his feet—FIGHTING back and standing STRONG!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)