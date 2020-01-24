K-9 unit helps Manchester, NH police nab 2 men on burglary, resisting arrest charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing burglary and resisting arrest charges after police say they were caught trying to break into an auto auction business in Manchester on Friday.

Officers responding to a call from a business owner who said he was watching live video of two men trying to break into Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike around 6 a.m. arrested Matthew Parsons, 24, and Ryan Cormier, 29 on burglary and resisting arrest charges, according to Manchester police.

When officers approached, both Parsons and Cormier allegedly fled into the woods but were quickly apprehended with the help of a K-9 officer.

It’s unclear when they will be arraigned.

