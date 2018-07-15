K-9 units sniff out drugs in New Hampshire jails

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Corrections praised its K-9 unit for seizing drugs in prisons and at the homes of parolees.

According to statistics released Friday, the K-9 unit handled 93 calls since January and seized a range of drugs including suboxone hidden in mouths and clothes and synthetic marijuana. Suboxone is intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse the drug to get high.

The team also confiscated phones, a homemade machete, a homemade knife, and a tattoo motor.

In home visits, the team found a large amount of illegal drugs and cash including fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine. It also seized a package destined for prison that included suboxone strips and synthetic marijuana.

The department said criminal charges are pending in most of these cases.

