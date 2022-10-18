PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police are recognizing a brave K-9 after he found a woman safe who walked off from her home.

Shortly before noon on Oct. 18, the Portsmouth Police Department requested the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Canine Unit to find the 76-year-old woman, who had left home at around 9:30 that morning.

Portsmouth Police worries the woman was lost and couldn’t find her way home.

Trooper First Class Devlin and his partner, K-9 Wyatt, along with additional Troopers, began searching for the woman in the Banfield Road area of Portsmouth, where she was last seen.

She was found safe “after a lengthy search” about 1.1 miles away by K-9 Wyatt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)