K9 assists in apprehension of Wakefield stabbing suspect

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 helped Wakefield police track down a man who fled the scene of stabbing on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an employee who had stabbed a co-worker at the Produce Connection on Audubon Road around 8:30 a.m. found one person suffering from a stab wound, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police say a K9 later found the suspect hiding nearby in a wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to appear in Malden District Court on Tuesday at a later time.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

State Police assets assisted @WakefieldPD this morning in searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing. A State Police K9 🐕 located and apprehended the suspect, in custody at Wakefield PD. Any additional inquiries should be directed to Wakefield Police.#Teamwork — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 10, 2020

