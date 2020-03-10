K9 assists in apprehension of Wakefield stabbing suspect

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 helped Wakefield police track down a man who fled the scene of stabbing on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of an employee who had stabbed a co-worker at the Produce Connection on Audubon Road around 8:30 a.m. found one person suffering from a stab wound, according to the Wakefield Police Department.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Police say a K9 later found the suspect hiding nearby in a wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to appear in Malden District Court on Tuesday at a later time.
No additional information was immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)