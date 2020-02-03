K9 assists in apprehension of wanted drug suspect who hid in Wakefield marsh

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 helped police in Wakefield track down a wanted drug suspected who abandoned his vehicle and hid in a marsh in an effort to evade capture on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

An officer conducting a traffic stop in the area of Water and Farm streets encountered a man who was wanted for narcotics violations, according to Massachusetts State Police. The suspect then ditched his vehicle and fled on foot, prompting a massive search.

State police deployed K9 Mattis, a helicopter, and troopers from the Danvers barracks to assist Wakefield police.

The suspect later showed up on the helicopter’s forward-looking infrared camera system. Ground crews moved in on the man and found him lying down in a marshy area off Water Street.

The suspect was charged by Wakefield police.

