(WHDH) — A K9 recently sniffed out $10.5 million worth of cocaine that was stashed in a truck hauling tomatoes, officials said.

Detectives on patrol in the area of Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas on the morning of March 25 stopped the operator of a produce truck for driving erratically, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

K9 Nuggetz indicated a positive alert for drugs, which led to a search of the truck, police noted.

“Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10.5 million dollars,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled substance.

