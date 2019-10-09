K9 hailed a hero after sniffing out location of missing toddler

(WHDH) — A K9 dog is being hailed a hero after it sniffed out the location of a missing toddler in Ohio on Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a report of a missing 3-year-old boy on Sidney Plattsville Road in Shelby County started searching for the child in front of a house, authorities said.

Within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, Deputy Frank Bleigh’s K9 partner — Bandit — picked up a scent, took off, and tracked down the child.

“I would like to thank Frank and Bandit for a job well done and it was so amazing to watch this unfold,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

This child was not harmed.

