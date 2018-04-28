NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Massachusetts state police K9 located two suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle and possessed stolen property in Newton, according to state police. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 13.

The K9, Bruno, tracked the suspects’ scent throughout the neighborhood, from the vehicle, eventually leading Trooper Brian McKenna to the suspect’s knit hat.

Bruno continued leading the trooper and a team to a gate next to a garage. McKenna opened the gate and a team entered. The K9 led them to two trash bins, and officers found the two suspects lying on top of each other.

Authorities found a large amount of stolen items where the suspects were located, including: GPS units, cash, credit cards, cell phones, medication and driver’s licenses.

Both suspects were taken into custody by Newton police officer Helms.

Newton police are conducting a follow-up investigation.

