K9 sniffs out fentanyl, heroin, cocaine during first day on job

(WHDH) — A four-legged officer is garnering lots of attention after police say he sniffed out fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine during a traffic stop on his first day on the job.

K9 Beau was halfway through his inaugural shift with the Norwood Police Department in Ohio when he detected the presence of an illegal controlled substance, according to law enforcement officials.

“A probable cause search was conducted and yielded syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The operator was arrested on charges including two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.

“Good boy, Beau. Great work,” the department said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)