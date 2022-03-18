(WHDH) — A K9 team patrolling the United States border recently sniffed out more than $1M in methamphetamine that was hidden in an SUV, authorities said.

Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas flagged a white Jeep for further inspection, called in a K9 team, and discovered nine packages of methamphetamine weighing 80 pounds, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

“Our CBP officers used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” Rodriguez said in a news release.

Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigation.

