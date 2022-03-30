MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police K9 teams from across New England are participating in an explosive-detection training program at the Melrose Police Department this week.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is holding a certification for K9 officers at Beebee Elementary School through Thursday.

ATF’s National Canine Division is charged with training explosives, firearms and accelerant detection canines for federal, state, local and international law enforcement and fire investigation agencies.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the ATF and all the canine teams from across New England to our wonderful city, and so is our own explosives detection K9 Giselle, who joined the force just last year after she completed training at the ATF National K-9 Division in Front Royal, Virginia,” said Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle. “We’re honored we can serve as hosts to these canine officer teams, and help facilitate the ATF’s efforts to ensure that canine teams across the country are well trained and prepared for the important duties they perform.”

K9 Giselle passed the test and became ATF certified.

“They’re amazing. They can find the smallest amounts or the largest amounts of odor,” said Giselle’s handler, Melrose police officer Sean Norris.

The ATF has visited Massachusetts to certify K9s every year since the Boston Marathon Bombing.

