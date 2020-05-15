BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle out of New Jersey after they were tracked down and apprehended by a State Police K9 in Boxborough, police said.

Troopers attempting to conduct a traffic stop Thursday night on Route 495 north were led on a chase that eventually had to be called off for safety reasons, according to the release issued by the department.

Boxborough police officers later located the suspect vehicle, which bore temporary plates from New Jersey crashed into a wooded area with both occupants missing.

Officers searched the area and a K9 found the two men lying between several 55-gallon drums at the Nashoba Valley Ice Skating arena.

One suspect was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Both are to be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and the driver is set to be charged with several operating offenses.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)