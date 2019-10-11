K9 tracks teen who crashed after nearly hitting Rutland police cruiser to backyard shed

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 found a teenager who crashed after nearly hitting an officer’s cruiser curled up in a ball on the floor inside a shed in Rutland early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to the intersection of Pleasantdale Road and Main Street around 2:40 a.m. learned a teenage driver had fled the scene of a crash after nearly slamming into a Rutland police cruiser, state police said.

Trooper Kyle Kilimonis’ K9 partner — Boomah — quickly acquired a scent and tracked it to the rear of a house with a fenced-in goat farm on Main Street.

Boomah and Kilimonis negotiated past the goats, tracked a half-mile into the woods, and discovered a discarded sweatshirt with fresh blood on it.

Boomah then continued on into the backyard of a house on Kenwood Drive, where Kilimonis noticed a shed with its door cracked open.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was found curled up in a ball on the floor in the shed.

He is facing charges including using a motor vehicle without authority, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, and breaking and entering.

