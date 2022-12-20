HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck Monday on Route 495 in Hopkinton and his K9 partner were both released from the hospital today after being held overnight for tests and observation.

Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both injured when their marked Ford Explorer was struck from behind by a driver who was operating in the breakdown lane at 1:44 p.m. Both suffered potentially serious injuries but were in good condition today, allowing for their release from the hospitals.

At the time of the crash, Hanchett was on a detail with emergency lights activated, protecting a road crew in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of the highway.

Trooper Hanchett called in the crash himself over the radio; other Troopers, including other members of the K9 Unit, along with Fire Department and EMS companies, responded to the scene.

Hanchett was transported by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was treated for injuries from the impact and remained overnight. Orry was transported by Westborough EMS, per Nero’s Law, to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton. He was treated there and also held overnight for observation.

Lieutenant Erik Ramsland, commander of the State Police K9 Unit, said in a communication to his unit: “I am extremely proud of the response from our members. We had members on scene almost immediately helping Ken and Orry… Ken and Orry were never left alone without a unit member present. I have always referred to this as a family; once again, you have proven that point.”

The vehicle that struck the marked cruiser was a 2020 Subaru Forester operated by an 81-year-old Connecticut man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also transported to an area hospital.

The Subaru driver is expected to face charges.

The crash remains under investigation to determine the specific charges. That investigation is being conducted by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

