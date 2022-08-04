BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Massachusetts Thursday, praising the state for defending abortion access at an event on women’s reproductive rights.

“The work that is happening here in Massachusetts is a model of work that can and we believe should happen around the country,” said Harris. “We will continue to do the work that is necessary to protect the right to the women of America to make decisions for themselves and not have the government supersede their judgement with its own.”

Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a law that will protect and expand abortion rights in the wake of the supreme court decision.

“In Massachusetts this issue around reproductive rights has not been a partisan issue,” said Baker.

Harris’s visit comes one day after President Biden signed an executive order supporting women’s rights to travel to get an abortion. The visit also comes two days after Kansas overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to change the state’s constitution to take out a right to abortion.

Following the meeting, Harris traveled to Martha’s Vineyard for a Democratic fundraising event.

This is Harris’s first trip to the Bay State since becoming the vice president.

