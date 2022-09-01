BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a pit stop in Boston next week, according to her office.

Harris will stop by on Labor Day Monday “to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration’s commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates,” her office said.

No other information about her trip was immediately available.

Her visit will be just a week before President Joe Biden’s second visit to the Bay State this summer. First Lady Jill Biden also visited Boston earlier this summer.

