BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Boston Wednesday to give remarks about the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House announced.

Harris’s team said she plans “highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to lowering costs for working American families, creating jobs, and combatting the climate crisis.”

She also plans to speak at an event for the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll, and attorney general nominee Andrea Campbell.

Harris also visited Boston in September, when she delivered remarks on Labor Day.