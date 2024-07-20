PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Provincetown for a fundraising event Saturday, making her way to Cape Cod while questions continue to swirl around President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Harris is scheduled to appear at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

While confirming her fundraising plans, officials did not share any additional details about when the fundraiser will begin and end.

Saturday’s fundraiser is raising money through ticket sales and will benefit the Biden-Harris Victory Fund.

Sources told 7NEWS the event is expected to draw 800 attendees, with high profile Democrats expected to be part of the crowd. Harris’ presence is also prompting heightened security as Secret Service personnel come to Massachusetts for the first time since last Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

7NEWS law enforcement and security expert Todd McGhee spoke about the preparations on Tuesday, saying he expects the Provincetown fundraiser to go off without any interruptions.

A Massachusetts State police spokesperson said troopers will assist the Secret Service to protect Harris.

State Sen. Julian Cyr said he plans to attend Harris’ event and told 7NEWS the area is ready to welcome the vice president.

Exactly one week after a would-be assassin opened fire at Trump, killing one person, badly injuring two others, and grazing Trump himself, Harris is visiting Massachusetts during a tense moment in the presidential campaign.

Trump and his newly-picked running mate, JD Vance, will be in Michigan for a campaign rally Saturday.

Biden is expected to remain at his beach house in Delaware after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

Fighting off the virus, Biden has also vowed to continue campaigning even after a new wave of Democrats on Friday called for him to step aside amid concerns about his age and his ability to beat Trump in November’s election.

Harris, who has been floated as a replacement for Biden atop the Democratic ticket, has stood by the president in public statements.

Back on the campaign trail for the Provincetown event, Harris is helping fundraise at a time when major donors have withheld donations and when grassroots donations have slowed, as reported by CNN. The Provincetown event raised $2 million through its ticket sales, according to a pool report.

Harris landed on Cape Cod near 1 p.m. and her motorcade arrived in Provincetown near 2:45 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Vice President @KamalaHarris arrives in Provincetown for a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund.

The 800-person event has raised $2 million at a time big donors are reportedly backing away from the campaign. @7News @VP pic.twitter.com/ODAAWfJERp — Stephen Quinn (@stephenquinntv) July 20, 2024

