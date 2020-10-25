Kamala Harris’s husband stumps in Maine

California Sen. and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff was spotted in Maine this weekend encouraging voters to elect Joe Biden president on Nov. 3.

Emhoff spoke to voters in Maine on Saturday on behalf of his wife and former vice president Biden. He also spent time with local leaders and voter in New Hampshire that morning.

“Maine is important …. it’s important to be up here in Northern Maine as well. The way they do the electoral votes here they all count and every vote counts here and that’s why I’m here just bringing it directly to the people,” Emhoff said

