KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning.

The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti.

In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the birth on Dec. 31.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, making the birth of the new calf all the more important. The Zoo said only about 740 of these rhinoceros’ are living in the wild.

